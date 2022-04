BINGHAMTON, NY – The travel ban has been lifted for Broome County.

However, conditions are still hazardous and county Executive Jason Garnar has now declared a Travel Advisory.

Unnecessary travel is still discouraged as crews continue to remove trees and downed wires through the county.

If you need a place to go, The Red Cross is planning to open an emergency shelter at Trinity Episcopal Church on Oak street, and another at the Deposit Fire Station.