BROOME COUNTY, NY – The Broome County Legislature is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to suspend a portion of its sales tax on gasoline.



The proposal would temporarily eliminate the county’s sales tax on gas once the price exceeds $3.00 per gallon.



The 8% sales tax is split between the state and the county which each receive 4%.



Broome then shares a portion of its sales tax revenue with local municipalities based on population.



If the proposal passes, sales tax on gas in Broome would be capped at 12 cents per gallon.



The suspension would take effect on June 1st to coincide with the state’s gas tax moratorium and last through December 1st.



The state had already decided to suspend its sales tax on gas along with an 8 cent per gallon motor fuel tax.