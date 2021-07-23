Broome-Tioga Workforce NY is Hosting a Manufacturing Training

News

by: Jackie Gillis

Posted: / Updated:
NewsChannel 34_566252264144846858

BINGHAMTON, NY- Classes for the Manufacturing Training being on August 2nd and end on the 20th.

There is a mandatory orientation on July 28th.

Participating Employers are: Atkore, EMT Metals, Samscreen, Triple Cities Metal Finishing/CH Thompson Finishing, BAE Systems and McIntosh Laboratories.

Multiple topics will be covered, such as: shop floor math, blueprints, quality control, measuring instruments, safety training, hand tool usage, interpersonal communication and computers.

After the completion of the coursework there will be guaranteed interviews with all involved employers.

For more information visit broometiogaworks.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News