Broome-Tioga Workforce NY is Hosting a Manufacturing Training

BINGHAMTON, NY- Classes for the Manufacturing Training being on August 2nd and end on the 20th.

There is a mandatory orientation on July 28th.

Participating Employers are: Atkore, EMT Metals, Samscreen, Triple Cities Metal Finishing/CH Thompson Finishing, BAE Systems and McIntosh Laboratories.

Multiple topics will be covered, such as: shop floor math, blueprints, quality control, measuring instruments, safety training, hand tool usage, interpersonal communication and computers.

After the completion of the coursework there will be guaranteed interviews with all involved employers.

For more information visit broometiogaworks.com.