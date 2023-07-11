ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome-Tioga Workforce if hosting a summer job fair featuring opportunities almost 50 employers.

On July 13, those interested are invited to bring their applications to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Endicott where they can meet with employers from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Some employers who will be present at the fair include Amazon, BAE Systems, Dick’s Sporting Goods, NYS Police, Services Hospitals, and many more.

If you have any questions regarding the job fair, call (607)778-6467.