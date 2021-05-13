Broome-Tioga BOCES students work to support local hunger relief in a creative way

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome-Tioga BOCES students partnered with organizations to support local hunger relief.

Students teamed up with the Broome Leadership Institute Alumni Association to collect canned foods that were donated to CHOW.

They also worked to create structures out of the food.

BOCES collected over 5,000 pounds of food, making the total collected by the drive and structures, over 6,000 pounds in total.

$12,600 was raised for Food Bank of the Southern Tier through donations and sponsorships.

Tech Academy 10 teacher, Bianca Chapin says they wanted to make the design look like it’s coming out of a page.

“I love the character that it brings out of our students and I love how much creativity it brings and how they get involved. This year by far was the group that wanted to be apart of it the most and really wanted to be creative with it, so I love that,” says Chapin,

This is their 7th year doing this, however it was shut down last year due to COVID, and they weren’t sure if they would be able to do it again.

10th grader from the Binghamton District, Jocelyn Meade says she wanted to help out because she’s always wanted to help people in need.

“When we started designing it on Tinker CAD I was like wow this is cool and I thought like, we’re really about to bring this to life and then we did it. I was like this is even cooler, and I would love next year to be apart of it and to do something more like this,” says Meade.

Both designs are made entirely out of different canned food items.

Meade and Chapin both said it was difficult at times and the structure even fell over once, but after that they had very little to no issues.