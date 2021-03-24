Broome- Tioga BOCES students make a new podium for DA Mike Korchak

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome-Tioga BOCES students are presenting their newest project.

The District Attorneys office was in desperate need of a new podium, since theirs was being held together by clamps.

Once Tom Williams, BOCES resource officer, caught wind of this, he reached out to the carpentry students at BOCES.

3 students agreed to take on this challenge and even though they had photos of what it should look like, they got the opportunity to put their own creative spin on it as well.

DA, Michael Korchak, says he is very pleased with the work.

“If this end result is any indication, you’re going to have a bright future in store for you, because this is great work. I really appreciate it,” says Korchak.

One student involved in making the podium, Ryan McLean, says while they did face some challenges along the way he’s really proud of how it turned out.

The DA says this podium will be in use daily at grand jury, every news conference, and many other things.