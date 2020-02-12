Broome-Tioga BOCES students help create a new menu item at a local restaurant

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome-Tioga BOCES students got to taste a new item on a local restaurant menu today that they had helped to create.

Maine-Endwell senior John Cook and his team visited Frank’s Italian Restaurant in Maine this morning to sample an entree that Cook’s team produced.

The new dish was originated during the recent Restaurant Wars at BOCES, during which culinary students competed with recipes of their own creation.

Cook’s team came up with a Shrimp, Mac and Cheese garlic bread bowl.

Frank’s owner Frank LoPiccolo served as one of the judges in the competition and was so impressed by Cook’s dish that he decided to add it to his menu.

Cook says cooking is just another form of artistic expression.

“I was actually performing at the Endicott Performing Arts Center, and at the end of every show, they have a cast party, and everyone brings food, but I was unable to do that. My thought was I would take classes to improve my cooking so I could contribute to that,” says Cook.

Cook also landed a job at Frank’s.

He plans to go to SUNY Broome’s new culinary school to further his education.