Broome-Tioga BOCES Signing Day

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome-Tioga BOCES held it’s second annual Signing Day for their students.

BOCES held a Pipelines to Employment Day, where it recognized 61 students for getting jobs in the local work force.

The ceremony was broken up into two sessions with about 30 students, including the employers at each.

This signing day is similar to something you’d see for college students.

Director of Instructional Programs at B-T BOCES, Tom McNair says he’s thankful for the relationships BOCES has created with employers over the years.

“It’s critical that these kids to have opportunities when they’re in high school to see what their future could look like. That means working with local business partners, working with our school districts, our component school districts. It’s just a collaboration between everybody involved to make this happen,” says McNair.

Some of these companies that were represented today are; The Old Union Hotel, United States Army, Handicapped Children’s Association, and many others.

Students walked across the stage and received their papers, and then went into another room to sit down and sign them with the employers next to them.