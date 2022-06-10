Students at Broome-Tioga BOCES walked the stage to celebrate their transition into the workforce.

Every Year, BOCES holds a signing day for senior students that have committed to go into their fields of work.

Similar to when high school athletes announce which college they will be attending, the BOCES students do the same thing but they announce which organization they will be working for.



There was as many as ninety-five BOCES seniors who were recognized for securing a job directly following graduation.



Senior Brice Birden says college is not the only way to be successful, and that BOCES has prepared him for his new position with the carpenters’ union.

Senior and Signing Day Participant Brice Birden says, “I saw it as a better opportunity than college honestly. The idea of being in debt and stuff didn’t sound good to me. I wanted to go straight to work doing something I really enjoy, and carpentry happened to be that for me.”

The new employers were invited to attend and witness each student receive their diploma.



After graduating, the employers joined the students to witness them officially sign their name and become part of the organization.

Here is a list of the employers who took part in the event:

* Matthews Auto Group

* Marchuska Brothers Construction

* Kevin’s Royal Automotive

* Auchinachie Services

* Slavik & Co

* Diane Testani Salon

* J&K Plumbing and Heating

* North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 277

* BAE Systems

* South Central Regional Information Center at Broome-Tioga BOCES

* Mirabito Energy Products

* Mechanical Specialties

* United Health Services (UHS)

* Raymond Corp

* McGirk’s

* Suretemp

* Pup in the Tub

* United States Army, Army National Guard, Navy, Marines and Air Force.



