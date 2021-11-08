Broome-Tioga BOCES Hosts Another Engineering Day Event

BINGHAMTON, NY- A competition designed for students to not only use their academic skills, but also skills such as time management and teamwork is back for the 8th time.

Engineering Days is a partnership between the Eastern Southern Tier STEM Hub and Broome-Tioga BOCES.

The idea is for students from 16 school districts to create a functional Rube Goldberg-like machine using only materials provided to them.

Teams of 4 are given approximately 2 hours to do it and are given no advanced knowledge of materials or what they need to accomplish until the day of.

11th grader from Deposit Central, Kassidy Frederick says this is one of her favorite competitions.

“Seeing how people from other schools can work with each other and how people’s ideas differentiate between groups and how people think and then seeing the end result happen with so many different ways to do it, is really cool to see,” says Frederick.

This 3 day event began this morning with high school students.

They were tasked with creating a machine that will pop a party popper at the end.

Tomorrow will be middle school students, and ending the event will be elementary students on Wednesday.