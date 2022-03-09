BINGAHMTON, NY -A job fair that gives high school students the opportunity to do mock interviews took place last week.

It was the 5th annual Work Readiness Fair that takes place at the Broome-Tioga BOCES East Learning Center.

In the past, it used to only be only to kids in the ELC however, this year it was opened up kids from the West Learning Center, Evertech and and ADT.

Assistant Principal at BT BOCES ELC started this a few years ago because he believes it’s never too early to practice interviews.

This was Dre Woody’s, a senior at ELC, first time coming to this feels an event like this is important.

“I feel like, it’s good for a lot of us kids because a lot of kids need this type of advice and need this type of help. Going into a job interview could nervous, so these people are helping us, giving us feedback on how you could be better in a job interview to get the job,” says Woody.

Woody added that he plans on attending college and would like to study music.

There were about 20 businesses and vendors in attendance to meet and talk with the students.

Lunch was provided as well and was served by the school-based enterprise staff and students.