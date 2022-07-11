BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome-Tioga BOCES has a new leader.

New District Superintendent Rebecca Stone was meeting with the human resources staff on the BOCES main campus today. Stone had previously served as the Superintendent of the Marathon Central School District for 11 years.

She will oversee the various programs and services offered by BOCES as well as serve as a liaison between the State Education Department and the local districts, helping local schools implement statewide initiatives while also bringing the concerns of those districts to the state.

Stone is one of 37 BOCES District Superintendents across the state and she says that Broome-Tioga BOCES has a great reputation.

“This BOCES in particular has been a premier BOCES in several different areas,” says Stone. “In their special education department, in some of the services that they provide to the school districts. So, I’m very much looking forward to being part of that community.”

Stone says the biggest challenge facing local school districts is recruiting and retaining teachers and support staff.

She says that while schools are getting closer to normal, administrators still have to be prudent about COVID precautions.

Stone says she’s focused on building relationships within BOCES and with the 15 component school districts.

She replaces Allen Buyck who is retiring after about 20 years in the position.