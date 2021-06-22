Broome Tioga BOCES celebrates graduation of 43 nursing students

BINGHAMTON, NY – Dozens of new nurses are entering the local workforce thanks to a program at Broome-Tioga BOCES.

43 adults are graduating from the Licensed Practical Nurse. or LPN, program.

All of the graduates either have a job waiting for them, or plan to continue on with their education.

The LPN training is for students 18 years and older.

It’s offered either as a rigorous 10 month course, or spread over 2 years to accommodate those with job or family responsibilities.

Supervisor of Health Careers at BOCES, Wendy Antalek says that despite the pandemic, she’ s seen a rise in interest in nursing.

“I think its when people see where they can make a difference, where they can actually get into society and say this is something I want to be a part of. If you’re somebody who doesn’t like to be bored things are always changing yanno so that’s good, some people really grasp that change and want to keep rolling with whatever’s happening,” says Antalek.

Jessica Liddle is a graduate who will be working in a primary care setting but wants to eventually work in obstetrics.

Liddle says the pandemic posed some challenges with coursework split between remote learning and in-person labs.

It was also difficult to get all of their clinical hours in.

However, she says it was worth all of the effort.

“I feel like we where able to squeeze in all of the information that we needed, to be able to be successful in the program even with COVID being an obstacle for us,” says Liddle.

BOCES recently received a grant to purchase upgraded mannequins and equipment for its lab setting.

The school works closely with a number of local employers including UHS, Lourdes, United Methodist Homes and other nursing homes and private practice doctor’s offices.