BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Division of Solid Waste’s electronics recycling program is preparing for three upcoming stops across the community.

Over the next several weeks, Broome County residents can recycle their unwanted devices at scheduled collections around the area. The events are planned for September 9 at Klumpp Park in Windsor, September 27 at the Municipal Lot in Endicott, and October 7 at Park and Ride in Binghamton.

Items accepted include computers, monitors, printers, televisions, VCRs, modems, stereos, laptops, keyboards, radios, fax machines, cell phones, pagers, handheld games, and GPS units.

The following items will not be accepted: countertop appliances, toasters, blenders, coffee makers, answering machines, large appliances such as washers and dryers, vacuums, microwaves, dehumidifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators, and freezers.

The events are open to Broome County residents only. Businesses and out-of-County residents will not be allowed to participate. For more information, visit gobroomecounty.com/solidwaste.