BINGHAMTON, NY – As Binghamton preps for its first major storm of the season, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office is offering some travel tips to make sure you reach your destination safely.

Limit travel if you can, especially Sunday into Monday

Allow for extra time to get to your destination and leave extra room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you

Dress warmly and make sure you have a blanket in your car

Know alternative routes to your destination in case roads are closed

Make sure you have your 4 way flashers on if you are going slow

If possible, park your vehicles off roadways to allow Public Works staff the opportunity for snow removal

If you are in an accident, call 911 and wait in your vehicle.

Do not get out of your vehicle and walk on roadway

Remember to take breaks while shoveling to avoid back injuries and heart attacks.