BINGHAMTON, NY – As Binghamton preps for its first major storm of the season, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office is offering some travel tips to make sure you reach your destination safely.

  • Limit travel if you can, especially Sunday into Monday
  • Allow for extra time to get to your destination and leave extra room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you
  • Dress warmly and make sure you have a blanket in your car
  • Know alternative routes to your destination in case roads are closed
  • Make sure you have your 4 way flashers on if you are going slow
  • If possible, park your vehicles off roadways to allow Public Works staff the opportunity for snow removal
  • If you are in an accident, call 911 and wait in your vehicle.
  • Do not get out of your vehicle and walk on roadway
  • Remember to take breaks while shoveling to avoid back injuries and heart attacks.