BINGHAMTON, NY – As Binghamton preps for its first major storm of the season, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office is offering some travel tips to make sure you reach your destination safely.
- Limit travel if you can, especially Sunday into Monday
- Allow for extra time to get to your destination and leave extra room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you
- Dress warmly and make sure you have a blanket in your car
- Know alternative routes to your destination in case roads are closed
- Make sure you have your 4 way flashers on if you are going slow
- If possible, park your vehicles off roadways to allow Public Works staff the opportunity for snow removal
- If you are in an accident, call 911 and wait in your vehicle.
- Do not get out of your vehicle and walk on roadway
- Remember to take breaks while shoveling to avoid back injuries and heart attacks.