DEPOSIT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking to come to the aid of a local school district that has had a difficult time acquiring a school resource officer because of its geography.

Sheriff Fred Akshar wants to assign a deputy to be an S-R-O for the Deposit Central School District next school year. Akshar says Superintendent Denise Cook reached out to his office late in the past school year about some security concerns on her campus. According to Cook, Deposit had applied to participate in the S-R-O program operated by the Broome County District Attorney’s Office but was told Deposit wouldn’t qualify. That’s because the district is half in Broome County and half in Delaware County and the actual K-12 campus is in Delaware County. Akshar says he’s seeking an inter-municipal agreement and approval from the Broome County Legislature to provide an officer for Deposit.

“Every school needs a school resource officer. It is less about having a police officer in the school, more about having someone in the school that can forge relationships with both the faculty, staff as well as the students. I definitely think there’s room for growth in the program,” said Akshar.

Akshar says the arrangement will be similar to another inter-municipal agreement that the Broome Sheriff entered into to provide policing in the Village of Deposit after the village dissolved its small police department back in 2020.