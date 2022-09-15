BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Northern Broome Senior Center is hosting its first Penny Social since the pandemic on Friday, September 23rd.

The social event will feature over 50 items and raffle baskets that attendees will have the chance to win.

100 tickets are only $1.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and raffle winners will be selected starting at 6 p.m.

The Senior Center will also have macaroni & cheese, scalloped potatoes, ham, hot dogs, and assorted slices of pie available for purchase.

The event is open to all seniors, family, and friends.