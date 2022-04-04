BROOME COUNTY – A few days after the CDC updated their Community Transmission maps, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Broome County.

On Thursday night, some Central NY counties were put in the “High Transmission” category after spending quite a few weeks in “Medium Transmission.” These are Oswego, Onondaga and Cayuga.

In fact, most of New York is “Low Transmission,” except the above counties and Broome, Tioga, Tompkins and Cortland who are currently medium.

Once a county is put in high, it is highly recommended that masks be worn indoors again. The cause of these upticks is likely the BA.2 variant.

Today, Broome County reports 294 active cases of the virus. This is a higher number than we’ve seen in awhile, putting us back to about a month ago. On Friday, Broome had 198 cases.

The good news, however, is that we really aren’t seeing too much of a change in hospitalizations. According to the CDC, if anything hospitalizations are down. This is a factor when delegating a high, medium or low category to a county. Twenty-five people are in the hospital on Monday, April 4.

The CDC updates their COVID Community Transmission map on Thursdays before 8pm.