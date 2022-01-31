BROOME COUNTY – The Broome County Health Department is warning of increased suspected drug overdoses over the past few days.

The Broome Opioid Awareness Council says that if you have a substance use disorder to make sure you practice harm reduction strategies like never using alone, having a Narcan kit available and use fentanyl test strips.

If you are on the site of an overdose, call 911.

If you’re interested in either an in-person or virtual Narcan training, the following are available free of cost:

The Addiction Center of Broome County: 30 State Street, Binghamton, NY, 13901. (607) 723- 7308.

Helio Health: 249 Glenwood Road, Binghamton, NY, 13905. (607) 296-3072.

Southern Tier AIDS Program (STAP): 277 Main Street, Johnson City, NY, 13790. (607) 237-0497

Truth Pharm: 49 Pine Street, Suite 6, Binghamton, NY, 13901. (607) 296-3016.

United Health Services (UHS): (607) 762-2200. For UHS Addiction Medicine, call (607) 762-2901.

You can call, text, Facebook message or email these organizations to get in touch with a staff member.

Those with substance abuse disorders are encouraged to call the Never Use Alone hotline at 1-800-997-2280.