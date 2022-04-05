BROOME COUNTY – It’s another spike for Broome County COVID cases on Tuesday.

The county updated their dashboard to reflect 341 active cases of the virus in the county, up from yesterday’s 294.

Today the county is reporting 80 new cases of the virus. This comes at a time when Central New York is spiking as well. The Central NY spike was bad enough for the CDC to re-classify Onondaga, Oswego and Cayuga colleges to “high transmission,” with the recommendation that masks be worn at all times while indoors in a public setting.

Broome remains in “medium transmission” for the time being, however, when the CDC updates their transmission level map on Thursday, we could be headed for trouble.

Since last Thursday, Broome has seen 309 new cases according to the Broome County COVID-19 Dashboard. If a county has more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people in 7 days, then they must also have no more than 10 new COVID hospital admissions per 100,000 people and no more than 10% of inpatient beds occupied by a COVID patient. Currently, Broome has 25 people in the hospitals with COVID.

The spike in cases is most like due to the BA.2 variant.

Broome County is home to two SUNY schools, which may play a part in the spike. Binghamton University students went on Spring Break back on March 11.

According to the SUNY Broome COVID-19 Tracker as of Tuesday, BU believes to have about 83 cases in the total on campus population, or students and employees expected to have a physical presence on campus.

A similar spiking county, Oswego, also reports a higher number of positive cases at 55. Oswego and Binghamton are the two schools with the highest number of positive cases reflected in the Tuesday SUNY data.

SUNY Broome is only reporting 5 positive cases.

There is no official word from the county or the schools regarding the increase of COVID cases.