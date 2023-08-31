VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Local Republicans are preparing for the November election with a major fundraising event.

The Broome GOP held its third annual clambake at Mountain Top Grove in Vestal yesterday evening.

Hundreds turned out to raise money and recruit volunteers for the Fall campaigns. Among the Republicans running for election in the Fall are Paul Battisti for Broome County District Attorney, Nick Burlingame for Endicott Mayor and Ted Wolf for Vestal Supervisor.

But perhaps the most consequential races for the GOP will be the ones for Binghamton City Council, where Republicans currently hold a narrow 4 to 3 majority in a city where registered Democrats far outnumber them.

Broome Republican Chair Benji Federman says it’s crucial to maintain control of Council in order to further Mayor Jared Kraham’s agenda.

“Turning out Republican voters is huge. That’s why we have a significant amount of people here tonight. recruiting volunteers, rallying the support. There’s hundreds of voters behind me, dozens of volunteers, we’re turning out the vote, we’re getting people energized and we’re really excited to play a role in making the community a better place,” said Federman.

Republicans are fielding candidates in six of the seven Council districts. Three of the four incumbents are running for re-election with Giovanni Scaringi unable to due to term limits.

The GOP has also nominated Cheryl Insinga for State Supreme Court and Sophie Bergman for Binghamton City Court.