(WIVT/WBGH) Broome County is receiving an additional $6.3 million dollars to tackle a common toxic hazard for children.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development is directing the money toward the County Health Department’s Healthy Homes initiative which works with property owners and tenants to identify and remove lead paint in homes.

The grant is expected to fund the full remediation of lead paint hazards in about 50 single family houses and 130 apartments.

The focus is on rental properties in the urban core of Binghamton, Johnson City and Endicott that were built prior to 1978 when lead paint was banned. Lead paint is particularly harmful to children who inadvertently consume chipped paint.

Lead poisoning has been linked to learning disabilities and other developmental delays.