Broome Oncology raises $20,000 for Sock Out Cancer

BINGHAMTON, NY – A practice dedicated to fighting cancer has once again raised funds to assist those battling the deadly disease.

Broome Oncology managed to raise $20,000 for Sock Out Cancer through its 5-K last year, even though the event had to be held virtually.

Between October 4th and the 18th, registered participants completed their own 5-K.

The effort was bolstered by a $10,000 sponsorship from UHS.

Sock Out Cancer, which is an initiative of the Security Mutual Life Foundation, provides financial assistance to cancer survivors for non-medical expenses such as food, housing and transportation.

