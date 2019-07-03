Broome Oncology and GSR Fitness donate to the Mercy House

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – A pair of local businesses united for a common good recently.

Broome Oncology and GSR Fitness presented a check for $13,000 to the Mercy House. Mercy House is a community care shelter which provides a home and a supportive family to people with terminal illnesses who can no longer remain at home.

Broome Oncology spearheaded the event, and GSR Fitness hopped on board and held a one hour charity workout for people that was capped off with a yoga session with the Yoga Body Shop. The event raised $6,500 which Broome Oncology then matched.

GSR Fitness Owner Greg Rollo says there’s one thing all their organizations have in common. “I think the only common theme is that we all want to help people. Whether you pick up the trash, you workout, or you’re a doctor, I think people in general just want to help people and provide something. Whether its just $5 at a time or its a $10 sign up for a workout for a cause or you’re able to donate thousands of dollars. Whatever it is I think people just genuinely want to help people.”>

Rollo says the event will now be an annual fundraiser for the Mercy House.