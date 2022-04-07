BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man is headed to jail after violating a court order.

Thomas Cross was found guilty of Criminal Contempt on Wednesday.

On July of last year, Cross had allegedly violated a court ordered Order of Protection, which stated he was not allowed to have contact with an unnamed victim. The order was received in March of 2021.

Cross was sent to the Broome County Jail without bail, where he will be until his sentencing on June 28.

“In an orderly society, we have rules and laws. Those who blatantly disregard Orders from a Judge need to be held accountable,” says Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak.