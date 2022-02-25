BINGHAMTON – Broome County is considering a contract with a nursing home operator for consulting services to assist with fixing Willow Point’s billing and staffing problems.

County Executive Jason Garnar is asking the county legislature to approve an agreement with Centers Health Care to assist with collecting on the nursing home’s unpaid balances and hiring more nurses and nursing assistants so that the facility can return to full capacity.

Garnar says that on average, between 8 and 9 percent of what is owed to Willow Point is never collected, whereas CHC fails to collect on just point 5 percent of the outstanding debt at the 49 homes it operates across the state.

Garnar says the uncollected revenue, along with operating with 185 residents rather than the 300 capacity, has lead the home to run deficits of 5 million dollars in 2020 and between 2 and 3 million last year.

“The contract is going to pay for itself within the first year considering the fact that we’re losing $3 million to $5 million every year largely because of this 8% or 9% uncollectible billing rate that Willow Point has. Taking it from 8% or 9% to .5% is really critical,” says Garnar.

Garnar says the contract is back-loaded with CHC receiving 150 thousand dollars for years 1 and 2 and the 1 point 5 million in years 3 and 4 so that the county can pull itself out of the red more quickly.

Garnar says the county is not looking to privatize the facility, but rather bring it back to full capacity and profitability.

He says a clause that would give CHC the right of first refusal to purchase Willow Point for 7 million dollars was inserted at the company’s request, but does not indicate a desire to sell the nursing home.