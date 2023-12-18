(WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County’s legislative maps are being redrawn after a judge and appeals court threw them out.

The Chairman of the Broome County Legislature, Dan Reynolds announced a new Ad Hoc committee for redistricting on Friday and their first meeting to begin redrawing the legislative districts was today.

Democrats says that the map was gerrymandered to favor Republicans, although the courts did not rule on whether they were partisan.

Instead, they were tossed because the Town of Maine was divided into multiple districts and the maps exceeded the 5% maximum deviation of population between districts.

The committee’s goal is to have a finalized map by December 27.

Democrats complain that that timeline is too fast and won’t allow for proper public input.