Broome Leadership Institute holds Cooking for Cause

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some local leaders are offering the chance to learn some cooking tips while also supporting those in need.

The Broome Leadership Institute class of 2021, is raising money for Meals on Wheels of Western Broome.

Meals on Wheels serves around 200 seniors in the Endicott, Endwell and Vestal area, and BLI decided to provide care packages that will be given to the seniors in addition to the low-cost meals they purchase.

The class will also be hosting a ‘Cooking for a Cause’ virtual event, where the chef from Social on State in Binghamton will be teaching participants how to cook a dish that will be included in the restaurant’s summer menu.

BLI class member Amy Williamson, says Meals on Wheels serves some of the most isolated seniors in our area, so the class is providing a little pick me up.

“Being able to deliver these care packages and being able to help fund some meals for Meals on Wheels, is an incredible service we think because it’s truly going to help lift the spirit of those who may be feeling this pandemic a little bit more than most,” says Williamson.

A minimum donation of $25 is required to attend the ‘Cooking for a Cause’ event Monday night at 6.

To donate go to business dot greater binghamtonchamber.com and there you will see a page for the zoom event.

All proceeds will go directly to Meals on Wheels of Western Broome