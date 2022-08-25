DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Retiring SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm addressed some of his goals for his last year while speaking with the college’s workforce this morning.

Broome held its Fall Faculty Staff Assembly in the Baldwin Gym.

Attendees watched a video of recent highlights, learned about recent retirements and the accomplishments of their peers and were entertained by the singing of student Emily Dimock.

During Drumm’s address, he acknowledged some challenges ahead as the school emerges from the pandemic, including the loss of Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, or HEERF, money.

Plus, a hot jobs market and local population loss is holding down enrollment.

Drumm said, “We actually have a 5 year plan to address it. 18 months to wean ourselves off the HERF funds. But because of the demographic cliff, there’s just not going to be that tick up in enrollment, most of our funding comes from enrollment, it’s just not going to be there in the future. Because the babies weren’t born 18 or 19 or 20 years ago, they just weren’t.”

Drumm said that the number of local high school graduates dropped by 9 percent this year.

The 2 years lost to the pandemic interrupted his plan to replace or renovate all of the remaining buildings on campus leftover from when the college was first being established in the 1950’s.

However, he hopes to at least get that process started in his last year.