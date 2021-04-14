Broome has hundreds of vaccine slots available

BINGHAMTON, NY – Despite having to cancel Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinics scheduled for this week, Broome County still has hundreds of available appointments for the Pfizer vaccine as supply starts to outpace demand.

County Executive Jason Garnar says the county plans to launch a public service campaign in the next month to try to convince more residents to get vaccinated.

Currently, over 41 percent of Broome residents have received their first dose.

Garnar acknowledges that the pause of the J and J vaccine to study rare instances of blood clots may discourage some hesitant people from getting vaccinated.

But he stresses that less than 1 in a million of those who have received the J and J single dose have experienced the clots.

“We’re probably a week or two away, maybe even a day away from the availability of vaccine being more than what the demand is. For the past 3 or 4 months that we’ve been doing this, it’s always been the other way around,” says Garnar.

Garnar says the county’s positivity rate has ticked up in the past week, driven by a larger number of infections among younger people.

He says 56 percent of those who tested positive were under the age of 40.

To register for available vaccine appointments, go to GoBroomeCounty.com/HD/coronavirus/vaccine.