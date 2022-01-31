BINGHAMTON, NY – There’s a new way to send photos to inmates in the Broome County Correctional Facility.

The county has a new smart photo lab where those wishing to send photos can log in and easily send to inmates.

The Broome County Sheriff’s office says the prints ordered will be delivered that day.

All you have to do is log on to photos2broome.com, take or select your photo, login or register and then pay, so there is no longer a need to do it through the Post Office.

The price is $1.19 per photo.

Visitation is still suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.