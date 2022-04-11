BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Department of Motor Vehicles is making the community aware of an upcoming closure.

They will be closed on Saturday, April 16 in observance of the Easter holiday.

The county’s DMV offices will be back open starting on Monday, April 18. Normal hours are 8 AM – 3:30 PM.

If you’re looking to book an appointment with the DMV, you can do so here. You must book online if you’re planning to visit the Endicott DMV on a Saturday. Additionally, all in-house testing, including permits and CDLs, are only offered by appointment.

If you are unable to use the internet to make an appointment you can also call 778-6513 for the Binghamton office or 754-2147 for the Endicott office.