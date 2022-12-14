BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak is running for re-election.

Korchak is in his first term as DA following a contentious election cycle in 2019 that saw him lose the Republican primary, then win the general election in a 3-way race, running as a Libertarian.

Korchak narrowly lost the GOP primary to local attorney Paul Battisti in 2019.

Later that summer, he secured a spot on the ballot when he was endorsed by the local Liberatrian party.

He went on to beat Battisti by a slim margin in November, with Democrat Deb Gelson a non-factor in the race.

Gelson would go on to work for Korchak in the DA’s office.

Korchak’s raod as a Libertarian would be much more difficult this go-round as former Governor Andrew Cuomo pushed through changes to New York election law making it much harder for third-party candidates to get on the ballot.

Korchak also had an unsuccessful bid for DA in 2007 when he ran as a Republican and lost to longtime DA Democrat Jerry Mollen.

Korchak says Broome needs a DA with experience who is ethical and non-partisan.

He plans to run as a Republican and returned to the GOP several months ago.