TOWN OF COLESVILLE, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) Members of the community are invited to collect their lawn chairs and beach towels as Broome County prepares for a Beach Bash.

The free family event begins at 2 p.m. on August 26 at Cole Park. Guests will be able to spend the day swimming, boating, and participating in beach activities before enjoying fireworks, live music, and a campfire at night.

Food vendors will be on site and include community favorites such as Sammy’s Italian Ice, Ma and Pa’s Kettle Korn, and Downtown Danny’s hot dog stand.

Beer Tree will also be hosting a beer garden from 3 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit gobroomecounty.com/beachbash.