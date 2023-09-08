ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County will soon be host to its first ever cannabis grower showcase.

The showcase is being held September 9 in Endicott, and will feature growers from across our region. One such grower, and host of the event, is Nanticoke.

Nanticoke is a cultivator whose owners were born and raised in Endicott. Other Endicott-based growers that will appear are the William Jane Dispensary and Sun Slope Farms.

“This event will bring small, local and regional farmers to a well-known, all-inclusive venue allowing them to showcase their product,” said Peter Shafer, a partner with Nanticoke. “It’s the first time all of us from Endicott have been able to get together in our hometown to interact directly with the public and discuss cannabis out in the open.”

Cannabis will be sold at the event. Nanticoke has expressed interest in holding other showcases throughout New York State later in the year.

The event will run from 12 to 6 p.m. at 1543 Union Center Maine Highway, and you must be 21 or older to enter.

More information can be found on Nanticoke’s Instagram.