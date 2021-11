FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. Nearly 8,500 active duty members of the Air Force and Space Force have missed the deadline for getting COVID-19 vaccinations, including 800 who flatly refused and nearly 5,000 with pending requests for a religious exemption, the Air Force said Wednesday, Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Broome County – As COVID-19 cases rise in the county, here’s a look at where the cases are coming from.

Over the past 7 days, children aged 0 to 17 carried the most cases at 201, followed by the 30 to 39 age group with 120.

39.1% of Broome County’s cases in the past week came from vaccinated individuals, while 58.7% came from those who aren’t vaccinated.

60% of the population is fully vaccinated.

On Monday, 11/15, there are 780 active cases, 66 people in the hospital and 420 total deaths.