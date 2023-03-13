BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County is under a state of emergency starting at 8:00 this evening as the Southern Tier prepares for another March snowstorm.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that a travel advisory will be in effect, meaning no unnecessary travel after 8 p.m. tomorrow.

Garnar also announced that all Broome County offices will be closed tomorrow.

Brian Tentinger, a lead forecaster at the National Weather Service in Binghamton says that lower altitude areas can expect 4 to 6 inches of snow accumulation tonight and roughly the same throughout the day tomorrow.

He says that the higher altitudes should expect a couple more inches.

“It will accumulate on the roads very quickly and the plows can’t get to every road right away. They get the main arteries obviously, but the side roads may take a little bit longer, so that can pile up on the side roads quickly. So, if you’re out driving around you just have to be mindful of tonight and early part of tomorrow. It’s going to be quite hazardous.”

He says on the back end of the storm, wind gusts could reach up to 35 miles per hour at higher altitudes, which, in combination with the heavy, wet snow, could result in power outages.

Local school districts have already cancelled after school activities this evening, and tomorrow, a remote day is expected.

BC Transit and the Greater Binghamton Airport are scheduled to operate as normal tomorrow.