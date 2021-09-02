Broome County wins PetSafe Bark for Your Park Grant contest, dog park planned for Otsiningo

BROOME COUNTY – Broome County is one of five national winners for the PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant.

The County will receive $25,000 to help construct a new dog park at Otsiningo.

Broome County was in the top 30 finalists, and residents were encouraged to vote.

Judges chose the finalists based on level of enthusiasm and support for a dog park project within the community.

“We are extremely excited to be a winner of the PetSafe Dog Park Grant,” said Elizabeth Woidt, Director of Broome County Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services. “The community support was tremendous over the last month and we want to thank everyone who voted. Nearly 40% of households in Broome County have at least one dog and families, and we are thrilled for this project that will add a new fun and safe atmosphere for dogs to run and play off-leash.”