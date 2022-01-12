BROOME COUNTY – In her COVID briefing yesterday, Governor Hochul stated that the state is essentially ending contact tracing, leaving it up to each county to decide if they want to continue it or not.

The Director of Public Health for Broome County, Mary McFadden told NewsChannel 34 that due to the contagious Omicron variant and the shortened transmission time, contact tracing is not longer as helpful as it once was.

The Health Department will now be sending individuals to the N-Y-S D-O-H website to get their notices and releases should the be exposed to positive cases and need to quarantine.

McFadden added that any residents taking an at home test can provide their positive results through the county website to do their own quick case investigation.

Delaware County as dropped contact tracing as well.