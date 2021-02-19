Broome County vaccine supply still delayed by weather

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County’s vaccine supply for this week still has not arrived causing postponed appointments to be delayed again.

1,600 total Moderna doses had been scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, with 800 going to the county health department’s vaccination site at SUNY Broome, 300 to pharmacies, 300 to hospitals and 200 to federally qualified health centers.

But weather-related transportation delays have held the shipments up.

A county spokesperson tells NewsChannel 34 that appointments that were rescheduled for Monday will have to be postponed again.

Only the state-run mass vaccination site in Johnson City received its supply this week.

It administers the Pfizer vaccine.