Broome County vaccine supply still delayed by weather

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County’s vaccine supply for this week still has not arrived causing postponed appointments to be delayed again.

1,600 total Moderna doses had been scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, with 800 going to the county health department’s vaccination site at SUNY Broome, 300 to pharmacies, 300 to hospitals and 200 to federally qualified health centers.

But weather-related transportation delays have held the shipments up.

A county spokesperson tells NewsChannel 34 that appointments that were rescheduled for Monday will have to be postponed again.

Only the state-run mass vaccination site in Johnson City received its supply this week.

It administers the Pfizer vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News