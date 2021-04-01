Broome County vaccination rate outpaces the state

BROOME COUNTY – Broome County continues to outpace the rest of the state when it comes to vaccinating its residents.

County Executive Jason Garnar says 65 thousand Broome residents had received their first dose of the vaccine as of yesterday.

That represents 34.3% of the county’s population and is 4 percentage points higher than the overall state which is 30.4%

43,000 Broome residents are now fully vaccinated.

Garnar says getting the doses is the key to keeping people healthy and returning to normal life

“I encourage every single eligible person to get a vaccine. It’s the way we’re going to get back to normal, it’s going to be the way we reopen our economy, and we get to do the things that we used to do before this pandemic,” says Garnar.

Garnar says vaccinations will be especially key to holding large spectator events such as LUMA or Spiedie Fest.

And he’d like to see sporting events like the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open be able to have full capacity.=

Garnar himself is planning to get vaccinated early next week.

To check to see if there are any available appointments left at the SUNY Broome Ice Center, go to GoBroomeCounty.com/hd/coronavirus/vaccine.