Broome County vaccination clinics continue to fill up

BINGHAMTON, NY- The latest batch of vaccine appointments with the Broome County Health Department did not last long.

The county scheduled 2 clinics for this Thursday and Friday inside the SUNY Broome Ice Center using 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that it received this week from the state.

The health department is also getting 400 doses of Moderna and is still working out how it will distribute them.

The county’s clinics are open only to Broome residents who fall within the list of eligible recipients as outlined by the state.

And that list is set to grow tomorrow with the addition of government staff, non-profit employees and essential building service workers.

Meanwhile, the state’s mass vaccination site located next to the Johnson City Walmart indicates that it has appointments available between now and April 16th.

That site is open to any New York resident.