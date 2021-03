BROOME COUNTY – Vaccinations have begun for some inmates at the Broome County Jail.

Sheriff Dave Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that 3 prisoners have been vaccinated so far.

Harder says he’d like to inoculate all that meet the age or medical eligibility requirements if he had access to enough vaccine.

He says he’s even offered a special incentive to the inmates, $10 for their commissary account if they agree to get the jab.