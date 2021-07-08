Broome County Urban League’s expungement program

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Urban League has a new program involving former D-A Steve Cornwell.

This year, the Urban League pitched an idea about starting an expungement program to help people conceal their past records.

After it got approved, the Urban League began meeting with Steve Cornwell on the first Tuesday of each month.

They look at peoples records that have a bumpy past and Cornwell figures out a way to help them.

The COO of the Urban League, Damien Cornwell says they have helped people already.

“The joy on people’s faces when they finally come eye to eye with their past and see the things that have inhibited them before and now they actually have a pathway to be successful is just overwhelming,” says Cornwell.

Damien Cornwell says that expungement programs are typically for non-violent offenders.

The Urban League wanted to help others because they say that everyone deserves another chance.

Damien says that goal is to make it so people can help themselves.

