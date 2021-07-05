Broome County Urban League summer programs return

Johnson City, NY – The Broome County Urban League is back with its summer programs.

This year, the Urban League has moved its summer program to the Two Rivers Church in Johnson City.

The program runs from July 6th through August 13th.

It’s for ages 5 through 13 and anyone going into kindergarten.

There will be plenty of large and small group activities as well as literature and STEM activities.

Olivia Cornwell, the Director of Youth and Family, says there will even be field trips.

“We’re going places like Midway Lanes, we’re going to Syracuse for a big trip, every week is themed. It’s just a lot of fun, very engaging. I’m really excited to get back with the kids, it’s been a tough year with the pandemic so we’re really excited to have some fun and make some memories,” she said.

Breakfast, lunch and snacks are all included as well.

The cost is $100 per week per child.

If you’re interested, you can pick up an application at the Urban League’s new location at 88 Main Street in Binghamton.

Camper Ships are available for qualified children.