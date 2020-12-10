Broome County Urban League staying strong during pandemic

BINGHAMTON, NY – A non-profit in our area has been hard at work serving the community from its new location.

The Broome County Urban League moved to its new offices on the corner of Main and Mather Streets in Binghamton in June of this year, but the virus has altered much of what it does for the community.

The organization has adjusted though, and recently had a Thanksgiving Grab and Go for families in need.

Children were also able to do some fun summer activities using kits the non-profit gave away.

CEO Jennifer Lesko says the Urban League wants to be able to serve people to its full capacity, but understands the need to do it safely.

“When COVID started, a lot of non-profits in the area, a lot of my colleagues, we didn’t stop working. We continued providing Grab and Go meals, and with the Thanksgiving giveaway, we ran through all those meals and those turkeys in less than forty-five minutes, so it just shows right now the need in the community,” she said.

The Urban League has been in Broome County for over fifty years, and also assists local residents with job training and placement.

It helps with other monetary needs the local community may have, including rent and utilities.

You can get more information at http://BCUL.org.