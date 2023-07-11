BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Amidst an alarming increase in mental health and substance abuse related crises in the area, a local nonprofit has received a grant to help those in need.

The Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier (MHAST) has been awarded a grant through the Office of Mental Health and the Office of Addiction services and Support to develop a Supportive Crisis Stabilization Center (SCSC) in Broome County. The center will serve the Southern Tier region, who is facing a provider shortage.

The crisis center will use an evidence based, person centered, and peer led approach to mental health and substance use disorder services. The center is designed to be an alternative to the emergency room, offering walk in services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They will offer a variety of services including screening, assessment, therapeutic interventions, and after-care planning.

“Currently individuals who are experiencing crises related to behavioral health have few comprehensive walk-in options available that truly work to address the root cause(s) of a person’s needs. The establishment of MHAST’s Supportive Crisis Stabilization Center (SCSC) in Broome County will help to address a critical gap in the behavioral health continuum across the Southern Tier economic region, and will offer an equitable, compassionate, and person-centered alternative to the emergency department for children and adults alike,” said Lauren Greco, Project Manager at Care Compass Collaborative, “MHAST is uniquely positioned to bring this critical resource to the region, and we anticipate seeing immediate benefit for our families and community partners.”

In total, 12 crisis stabilization centers are planned for New York State. Contracts are set to be executed by the end of 2023 and will be up and running in 2024. The development of the SCSCs across New York State is in addition to the development of the 12 Intensive Crisis Stabilization Centers that were awarded in July 2022.

The Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier is the oldest operating mental health association in New York State. They are dedicated to enhancing the lives of all community residents by providing advocacy, education, and resources to those in need.