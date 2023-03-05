JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Office for Aging is hosting a class titled “Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors.”

The class will be held on Thursday, March 23rd, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Johnson City Senior Center on Brocton Street.

It is meant to be an educational event that will provide practical information and resources for those dealing with a family member that is showing signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

It will be presented by Stephanie D’Amico from the Alzheimer’s Association Central New York Chapter.

Pre-registration is required; call caregiver services at 607-778-2411.