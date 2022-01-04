BINGHAMTON, NY – Need a COVID test?

The Broome County Office for Emergency Services will be distributing free, at home test kits to the public.

The county has 5,000 kits to give away, with a limit of 2 per car.

Those in need should visit Otsiningo Park from 10 AM until 2 PM (while supplies last) on Wednesday, January 5.

Positives from these tests (or any home test) should be reported on the county’s website.

Can’t make it? Visit one of the following distribution locations:

Broome County Office Building

Broome West Senior Center

Northern Broome Senior Center

Eastern Broome Senior Center

Broome County Library

Deposit Free Library

Lisle Free Library

George F. Johnson Memorial Library

Nineveh Public Library

Fenton Free Library

Vestal Public Library

Your Home Public Library

Mary Wilcox Memorial Library