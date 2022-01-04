BINGHAMTON, NY – Need a COVID test?
The Broome County Office for Emergency Services will be distributing free, at home test kits to the public.
The county has 5,000 kits to give away, with a limit of 2 per car.
Those in need should visit Otsiningo Park from 10 AM until 2 PM (while supplies last) on Wednesday, January 5.
Positives from these tests (or any home test) should be reported on the county’s website.
Can’t make it? Visit one of the following distribution locations:
Broome County Office Building
Broome West Senior Center
Northern Broome Senior Center
Eastern Broome Senior Center
Broome County Library
Deposit Free Library
Lisle Free Library
George F. Johnson Memorial Library
Nineveh Public Library
Fenton Free Library
Vestal Public Library
Your Home Public Library
Mary Wilcox Memorial Library