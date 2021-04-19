Broome County to get Moderna doses in

BROOME COUNTY – Broome County is switching vaccines again as it looks to get more residents vaccinated.

This week, the county health department has been promised 1,110 first doses of Moderna.

Clinics for later this week should start appearing on the county website soon.

As of 5 P-M today, there were still dozens of appointments left to get first shots of Pfizer tomorrow at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

And the county has decided to move forward with its pop-up clinic at the American Legion Post in Whitney Point on Wednesday, using Pfizer instead of the single dose Johnson and Johnson.

The Whitney Point event is no longer restricted to veterans and their families, anyone 16 and older can sign up.

To check for available appointments, go to GoBroomeCounty.com/HD/coronavirus/vaccine.